Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    3h ago

    Circle-K owner Couche-Tard grows profit to US$757 million

    The Canadian Press

    Teal Linde discusses Alimentation Couche-Tard

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    LAVAL, Que. -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s profit increased from last year in the three months ending Oct. 11, as shoppers consolidated shopping trips to convenience stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Circle K parent company says it earned US$757 million, or 68 cents US per diluted share, compared with US$578.6 million, or 51 cents US per diluted share, in the same period last year.

    The Laval, Que.-based brand says revenues were US$10.66 billion during the quarter, down from US$13.68 billion during the same quarter last year.

    Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected net income of US$559 million, or 50 cents US per share, on sales of US$11.17 billion.

    The company says its same-store merchandise sales grew 4.4 per cent in the U.S., 8.6 per cent in Europe and 11.4 per cent in Canada.

    Couche-Tard's quarterly report says traffic was soft during the quarter as many people worked from home, but it sold more fuel this summer than in the spring in Europe, thanks to sunny weather.
     