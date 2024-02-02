(Bloomberg) -- Citadel has hired three London-based portfolio managers for its International Equities unit.

Vadim Tsipenyuk, a former partner at Pelham Capital, is set to join Citadel in February, with a focus on consumer and business services stocks, according to a person familiar with the matter. He will be joined later in the year by former Egerton Capital employee, Ashley Stuart, an equities trader specializing in financial firms, the person said.

James Wyatt, another Egerton alumnus, starting trading at Citadel International Equities in January.

A representative for Pelham confirmed Tsipenyuk’s departure, while Egerton did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Citadel declined to comment and none of the portfolio managers responded to messages on LinkedIn asking for comment.

The portfolio managers join Robert Banham, who was hired in 2023 from Point72. He will also start trading at Citadel International Equities later this year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing personnel details.

The world’s biggest hedge funds are on a hiring spree, looking to meet growing demand for their strategies and their reputation for a steady stream of returns.

Citadel, a multistrategy hedge fund firm founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, managed around $56 billion of investment capital as of Jan. 1 according to its website. The company operates four long-short market neutral equities businesses, including Citadel International Equities.

The firm’s main Wellington fund gained 15.3% last year, while Citadel Equities returned 11.6%.

