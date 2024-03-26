(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s UK chief executive officer Tiina Lee said the bank’s management overhaul was over and it’s now ready to “selectively” hire.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Lee said she expected the bank to add more staff and business “particularly in fast-growing areas.”

“We’re hiring selectively, so for example in our commercial banking business not only are we looking to make strategic hires, but we’re also looking to acquire new clients,” said Lee.

Her comments come after Citigroup fired thousands of employees as part of a global restructuring program announced last year, which is aimed at improving returns that have lagged US rivals. The reorganization concluded this week, and Lee said the time was right for the bank to look for growth opportunities.

“We’re not going out and hiring lots and lots of people, but we will be strategic about it,” she said.

Citigroup employs thousands of staff in London, as well as several thousand more across the UK. Lee, who joined the Wall Street lender from Deutsche Bank AG last year, said London remains a “powerhouse” for financial services and that planned reforms to markets would boost growth over the next decade.

“This is like turning around an oil tanker,” said Lee. “I firmly believe that over the next five to 10 years we are going to look back and say that actually what this government has done, what regulators have done, what the stock exchange has done, with regard to reforming the listing rules and the sponsor regime, will make the UK a far more competitive place to do business and to allow long-term investment decisions for our corporate clients.”

