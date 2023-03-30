(Bloomberg) -- A provincial appeals court in Ecuador has stripped Codelco and local joint venture partner Enami of its environmental license for the Llurimagua copper project, according to a ruling published Wednesday.

Plaintiffs from the nearby Intag Valley, who have opposed mining development since the 1990s in defense of animal species like the spectacled bear, had filed a constitutional injunction alleging a violation of their right to be consulted.

The Ibarra court agreed, revoking the license granted by the environment ministry in 2014 and ordering Enami to provide a new environmental impact study and management plan for advanced exploration as a precondition for resuming work. Conditions include consultation with the affected community.

Read More: Chile and Ecuador Restart Copper Talks After Long Impasse

To be sure, the court didn’t strip the partners of their mining title. The decision overturns a February ruling by a lower court in Cotachi. The Llurimagua project has also been delayed by a dispute between its Chilean and Ecuadorian shareholders.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.