Coinbase Global Inc. outlined its most detailed plan yet to address concern about the possibility of front-running tokens being considered for listing on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

In a blog post Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said Coinbase is implementing new procedures, so people wouldn’t be able to guess, by examining Coinbase’s blockchain activity or playing around with its software, if it’s considering listing new tokens.

“While this is public data, it isn’t data that all customers can easily access, so we strive to remove these information asymmetries,” Armstrong wrote.

Coinbase has been the subject of speculation in the past that individuals were acting on information before it was made public. A federal judge threw out an insider-trading lawsuit in 2018.

Coinbase continues to monitor for insider trading or leaking from within the company as well, Armstrong said in the blog. He added that the company can hire outside firms that use blockchain forensics to trace transactions and search for links to any Coinbase employees.

Coinbase revved up the speed with which it lists new tokens last year. More alternatives have proven to drive trading volumes on a slew of competing exchanges. Coinbase currently lists 174 coins, according to data provider CoinMarketCap.

Alt coins -- tokens other than Bitcoin and Ethereum -- made up 68% of Coinbase’s trading volume in the fourth quarter, the highest percentage for the exchange yet. The company added 95 coins for trading last year, and more than 70 for its custody service.

