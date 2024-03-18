(Bloomberg) -- One of Democratic Republic of Congo’s most prominent journalists was sentenced to six months in prison on Monday for allegedly spreading false information about the investigation into the death of a top opposition politician.

Stanis Bujakera, a Jeune Afrique correspondent, who has been in prison since September will be released in principle Tuesday having already served his sentence, his lawyer, Yana Ndikulu, told Bloomberg in text messages Monday and Tuesday. He will also pay a $400 fine.

“The verdict is very unfair, since there is no proof that he committed what he is accused of, but it will at least allow him to be freed,” Ndikulu said, adding that he will appeal once Bujakera is released.

Bujakera was accused of spreading false information about the alleged killing of former minister Cherubin Okende Senga in an August story by Jeune Afrique that had no byline.

His detention led to an international campaign by journalists and human rights groups against the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

“I regret what happened to him but I cannot obstruct justice and not allow it to shed light” on Okende’s killing, Tshisekedi told reporters last year.

An investigation into Okende’s death said in February that he had committed suicide, a conclusion that was rejected by his party.

Bujakera, who has nearly 600,000 followers on X, is also deputy publication director of Actualite.cd and a contributor to Reuters.

