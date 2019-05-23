OTTAWA -- The federal Conservatives say they're hearing from frustrated canola producers who are still waiting for financial relief recently promised by the Liberal government.

The Tory shadow minister for agriculture says in a letter to Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau that canola producers are expressing concern about funding promised three weeks ago that is not yet available.

Luc Berthold says that time period is "like an eternity" for canola producers under the current circumstances, adding the government needs to fix the situation immediately.

The federal Liberals promised financial aid to canola farmers earlier this month to lessen the impact of China's decision to ban their products as an apparent part of a trade dispute.

The announcement changed a program that advances farmers money against the expected value of their crops and raised loan limits to $1 million from $400,000 and upping an interest-free portion to $500,000 from $100,000.

China has rejected Canadian canola seeds in recent months and barred shipments from two of Canada's biggest exporters in what is considered retaliation for the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

