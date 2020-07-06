Consumer confidence continues to show signs of improving in Canada, inching higher for a 10th straight week, though gains are slowing.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, based on a random survey, ticked up slightly to 46.2 last week, from 46 a week earlier. That’s up almost 10 points from a record low in April as the country gradually reopens from Covid-19 restrictions, but still hovering at about one-fifth below historical averages.

The 10-week rally is the longest since Nanos began weekly tracking in 2013. However, one potential concern is that sentiment may be a plateauing at below pre-pandemic levels. The pace of gains in the confidence index has slowed sharply over the past two weeks, with last week’s 0.2-point increase the smallest since May.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

Survey Highlights