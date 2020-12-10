Dec 10, 2020
Costco tops profit expectations amid pandemic-fueled sales gains
Bloomberg News,
Costco Wholesale Corp. topped Wall Street’s profit expectations during the first quarter amid continued high demand for food and supplies, even as the warehouse chain said pandemic-related costs remain elevated.
- Profit climbed to US$2.62 a share in the period ended Nov. 22, the company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts had expected US$2.06 on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Costco has seen steady demand as consumers stock up on bulk food, along with electronics and goods for the home. Despite signs the pantry-loading trend may wane with a COVIDvaccine, the pandemic has been a boon for large retailers and warehouse clubs, including Costco, that carry quarantine-friendly items such as shelf-stable canned goods and rice.
- Sales from membership fees climbed 7.1 per cent in the quarter. Since Costco releases net sales figures on a monthly basis, investors tend to look at this measure during quarterly reports as a performance gauge.
- The company incurred US$212 million in costs during the quarter related to higher wages during the pandemic. Costco said earlier this year it would pay employees an extra US$2 an hour, and has been incurring higher expenses related to e-commerce, too. The gross margin was 13.3 per cent in the period, compared with analysts’ estimate of 11.15 per cent.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose less than 1 per cent after regular trading in New York. Costco climbed 27 per cent this year through Thursday’s close, roughly double the gain of the S&P 500 Index.