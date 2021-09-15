Canadian National Railway is walking away from its dream of building a truly continental rail network, and thus ceding that opportunity to its arch rival.

In a release Wednesday morning, CN Rail said the friendly deal it struck to acquire Kansas City Southern has been formally terminated.

In connection with the news, Kansas City Southern will pay CN a US$700-million break fee. It will also provide CN with US$700 million to cover the break fee that was previously paid to Canadian Pacific Railway when that company’s original deal to acquire Kansas City Southern was disrupted by CN.

“We believe that the decision not to pursue our proposed merger with KCS any further is the right decision for CN as responsible fiduciaries of our shareholders’ interests. CN will continue to pursue profitable growth and opportunities for excellence as a leading Class I railroad, and we look forward to outlining more details on our strategic, operational and financial priorities in the near future,” said CN Rail Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest in a statement.

CN’s decision to throw in the towel cleared the way for CP Rail to prevail in a months-long takeover battle.

Kansas City Southern confirmed Wednesday morning that it has entered into a formal agreement to be acquired by CP for US$90 in cash and 2.884 of a CP share for each share held. That deal is subject to shareholder votes and regulatory approvals.

Kansas City Southern also said the break fees that it’s providing to CN will be reimbursed by CP.