(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG banker Homan Milani has resigned, the latest in at least 30 senior departures, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Milani is set to join Bank of America Corp., said some of the people, who requested anonymity discussing a move that isn’t yet public.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. Milani and a Bank of America spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

San Francisco-based Milani was most recently head of West Coast internet investment banking at the Zurich-based lender. He joined Credit Suisse in 2017, Finra records show, after working at Guggenheim and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He was later promoted to managing director.

His exit follows that of a trio of his colleagues, who left earlier this month to join RBC Capital Markets.

The defections have continued to mount after the Swiss lender took losses tied to Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.

