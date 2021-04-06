(Credit Suisse Group AG said it will take a 4.4 billion franc (US$4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and replace two top executives after a series of scandals raised questions about its risk management.

The bank said it will post a pretax loss of about 900 million francs for the first quarter and cut its dividend proposal, according to a statement Tuesday. Investment bank head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner are leaving the bank.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein vowed he will draw “serious lessons” after the Archegos loss and the collapse of Greensill Capital last month derailed his effort to move past a turbulent 2020. The firm is the worst-performing major bank stock in the world so far this year as a strong first two months for its investment bank business are being overshadowed by its exposure to the failed firms.

“I recognize that these cases have caused significant concern amongst all our stakeholders,” Gottstein said in a trading update Tuesday. “Together with the board of directors, we are fully committed to addressing these situations. Serious lessons will be learned.”

The Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, the family office of former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang. But while many other firms that had prime brokerage relationships with Archegos unloaded their positions with minimal damage, Credit Suisse was caught with major losses. The Swiss bank sold US$2.3 billion worth of stocks tied to Archegos earlier this week, a person familiar with the matter said.

Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage about US$10 billion of debt funds for Credit Suisse asset management clients that the Swiss firm had marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.

Gottstein took over in February 2020 in the wake of a spying scandal that took down his predecessor and pledged a clean slate for 2021 after legacy issues marred his first year. Instead, he’s been overwhelmed by repeated lapses in oversight, including major hits from the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management.