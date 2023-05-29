Crescent Point restarts production that was shut in due to Alberta wildfires

Everything you can have out there in the field is shutting due to the wildfires: Crescent Point CEO

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has resumed production at its operations that were shut in due to the Alberta wildfires.

The company says that over the past week it has brought back on stream the full 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of Kaybob Duvernay production that had been put on hold.

It says no damage has occurred to the company's assets.

The company maintained its 2023 guidance including annual average production of 160,000 to 166,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, despite the impact of the fires.

Hot and dry conditions earlier this month forced several oil and gas companies to shut down production due to the threat of wildfires.

Crescent Point says it continues to monitor the situation closely and will manage any potential future temporary shut-ins as required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.