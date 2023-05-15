A resurgence of wildfires across Canada’s main energy-producing province over the weekend prompted some drillers to suspend portions of their production again.

Paramount Resources Ltd. and Pipestone Energy Corp. both temporarily halted some output starting Friday after blazes resurfaced and shut down third-party gas-processing facilities they use.

There were 84 active wildfires in Alberta as of Monday afternoon, with 23 considered out of control. That compares with 87 active fires and 24 out of control on Sunday.

“The fire danger is extreme,” Josee St-Onge, spokeswoman for Wildfire Alberta, said at a news conference Sunday. “Our peak burning period — which is when the temperatures are at their highest and the fuels are at their driest — is still in front of us.”

Extreme heat warnings were in effect across much of the province. Temperatures in Manning, a town in the province’s north, surged to 30.9C on Sunday — some 14 degrees above normal for this time of the year, according to data from Environment Canada.

“Hot and dry conditions throughout much of Alberta present an ever increasing risk of new wildfires starting and the potential for current wildfires to grow quickly,” said Colin Blair, executive director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Crude inventories across monitored sites in western Canada are sitting at 30.69 million barrels, according to data from geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS. That’s broadly steady from May 1, but about 2 million barrels below volumes on April 15.

The return of the fires has raised prices for some Canadian crudes. The discount for heavy Western Canadian Select versus Nymex oil futures narrowed 35 cents to US$12.50 a barrel on Monday, the smallest in more than a year.

More than 1,500 people were fighting fires on Sunday, while helicopters were deployed to drop buckets of water on hotspots. An additional 200 firefighters had arrived from the US, St-Onge said. More than 19,0000 residents had been evacuated.

In 2016, wildfires tore through Aberta’s oil sands, shutting down more than 1 million barrels of daily crude production and razing whole sections of Fort McMurray, the biggest city in the oil-sands region. This month’s blazes have largely spared the oil sands, but they’ve hammered the province’s drought-stricken west, forcing the evacuation of as many as 30,000 people and curtailing natural gas output.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Below is a summary of operational updates from companies working in the area: