A cruise-industry health panel jointly convened by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is recommending COVID-19 tests for all guests and crew members.

The recommendation is one of 74 steps outlined by the so-called Healthy Sail Panel in a plan submitted Monday to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the recommendations, guests must get tested between one and five days before boarding and show a negative result.

The panel also recommended once-daily temperature checks for guests and crew, updating air conditioning systems and modifying ships to promote physical distancing, including through the removal of self-service buffets.

The companies are seeking a green light from the CDC to restart U.S. cruises. A CDC “no sail” order that prevents the companies from sailing U.S. waters expires at the end of the month, but the federal agency has previously extended the order.