Crypto Exchange Binance Is Creating a Team That Aims to Help Twitter With Things Like Bots

(Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., which is an equity investor in Elon Musk’s deal for Twitter, is forming a team to look at ways that blockchain and cryptocurrencies could help the social-media platform.

The world’s largest crypto exchange appears to be seeking an active role in how Twitter is run, after on Friday confirming that it had made an investment as part of Musk’s takeover of the platform.

Read more: Binance Confirms Equity Investment in Musk’s Twitter Deal

“Binance is creating an internal team to focus on ways that blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter and actively brainstorming plans and strategies that could help Elon Musk realize his vision,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the effort was in its early stages and plans are still being worked out.

Areas of focus could include on-chain solutions “to address some of Twitter’s issues, such as the proliferation of bot accounts in recent years,” the spokesperson said. Musk has repeatedly highlighted the prevalence of bots, or automated accounts, as a concern and even cited them when trying to scrap the deal previously.

Read more: Twitter Gets One-Two Punch as Whistle-Blower Piles On After Musk

Twitter representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours.

--With assistance from Zheping Huang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.