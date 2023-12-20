(Bloomberg) -- Following a high-profile hack last week, crypto wallet-maker Ledger said it will cover the roughly $600,000 worth of assets lost by victims.

The Paris-based startup’s Ledger Connect Kit software became compromised following a phishing attack on a former employee. The hacker published malicious code that redirected user funds to their own wallet during transactions with decentralized applications, or dapps, that used the affected software. The exploit was widespread, impacting both hardware and software wallets from other providers, as well as popular dapps like decentralized exchange Sushi.

Ledger said that it would make all affected users whole, including those who aren’t Ledger customers. The company also announced that it would be updating its hardware wallets and that by June 2024, users will no longer be able to blind sign transactions. In blind signing, users don’t see the full details of a blockchain transaction before allowing it. Instead, Ledger said it is working with dapps to allow clear signing, where users can view details and verify transactions on their Ledger device before signing off on them.

The company raised about €100 million ($110 million) in a funding round in March that valued it at €1.3 billion. Ledger previously came under fire in May for a new security tool that many in the industry argued was contradictory to the basic tenets of crypto.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.