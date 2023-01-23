(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. will name a new head for the company’s pharmacy services business and fill a new position, chief product officer for consumer businesses, according to a person familiar with the matter.

David Joyner, a former CVS executive, will return to the company as head of the pharmacy services segment after leaving three years ago. He’ll replace Alan Lotvin, who is retiring in April. The area he’ll lead includes pharmacy benefit manager Caremark.

Amy Bricker, former head of Cigna Corp.’s Express Scripts pharmacy benefits unit, will become chief product officer — consumer. She’ll focus on product development for CVS’s consumer health-care businesses.

Both will join CVS’s executive leadership team and report to Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

CVS competes with Cigna in health insurance and pharmacy benefits, among other markets. Under Bricker, Cigna’s Express Scripts recently beat out CVS for a contract to manage about $40 billion of pharmacy spending for Medicaid-focused insurer Centene Corp.

Lynch came to CVS in its 2018 merger with insurer Aetna. She has steered the pharmacy and retail chain deeper into health-care services since becoming CEO in 2021. Under Lynch, CVS announced plans to expand its footprint in primary care and agreed to purchase Signify Health, a provider of in-home health assessments.

Joyner will start Jan. 30, while Bricker will begin in February.

