Cyprus to Pull Citizenship for People Who Got Passports by Investing

(Bloomberg) -- Cyprus is beginning the process of revoking citizenship from 26 individuals who obtained citizenship through the country’s investment-for-passport program.

The withdrawal process is focused on investors who obtained a total of 26 passports, including for family members, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides told reporters in Nicosia.

The decision will cover nine Russians, eight Cambodians, five Chinese, two Kenyans, one Iranian and one Malaysian, a senior government official said.

Fugitive financier Jho Low is among those who will be stripped of Cypriot citizenship, the official said.

Cyprus will also review all individuals who’ve obtained some 4,000 passports under the program, while the government plans to ensure strict observance and implementation of the investment program framework, the minister said.

