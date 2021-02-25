A dairy producers' lobbying group is asking farmers to consider alternatives to palm supplements in livestock feed pending the results of an investigation launched in response to consumers' concerns about perceived changes to the consistency of butter.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada says academics and industry experts will soon convene to examine the use of palm oil and its derivatives to boost cows' diets, while maintaining that the common practice doesn't raise health or safety concerns.

The inquiry comes in response to anecdotal reports that butter has gotten harder, but some experts question whether spreadability is a widespread issue.

Quebec Dairy Producers released a statement yesterday calling on farmers to stop supplementing cattle feed with palm-based products as part of a broader look into the use of these ingredients in human food.

The association says while the use of dairy feed supplements is in line with federal standards, there are concerns about the environmental impacts of palm oil production.

The Quebec Dairy Producers said it will follow the recommendations of the Dairy Farmer of Canada's working group, which will set out to assess the issue based on scientific literature and feedback from consumers.