(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government plans to hire as many as 3,000 people over the next three years as it ramps up its efforts to prevent tax fraud.

Efficient tax collection has emerged as a key weakness in Denmark, after it was targeted in a global scheme that defrauded the state of about $2 billion through the use of dividend tax refunds.

The government is expected to present a full plan for its efforts to battle organized tax fraud on Wednesday afternoon, the Danish Tax Agency said in a statement.

