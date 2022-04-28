(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S said it’s in initial discussions with authorities in the U.S. and Denmark on ending the massive money laundering scandal that’s dogged Denmark’s biggest lender since 2018.

The Copenhagen-based bank said potential fines are “likely to be material” and as a consequence it will not pay out dividends in connection with the release of first quarter results on April 29.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.