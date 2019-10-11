(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic and Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees will face off next year in debates in four states, all but one of them solidly Republican.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday that the first forum of presidential nominees is set for Sept. 29, at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The second will be on Oct. 15, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and the third will be a week later on Oct. 22, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The vice-presidential nominees will meet on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Indiana, Tennessee and Utah have overwhelmingly voted Republican, while Michigan is a swing state.

COMING UP

The fourth Democratic debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Twelve candidates are slated to take part: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Harris and Michael Bennet have confirmed that they will attend. Sanders, who has been recovering from a heart attack, will join via teleconference.

