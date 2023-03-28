(Bloomberg) -- The number of people who are running for president in 2024 is growing — slowly. The Republican presidential primary field remains small by historical standards.

So far, just three Republicans have announced their bids. By this time in the 2020 cycle, there were 16 Democrats running for the chance to face off against then-president Donald Trump. And in 2008, when there was no incumbent, there were already eight Democrats and eight Republicans in the race.

This time around, Trump was the first to launch his bid, shortly after the November midterms. That early entry into the race and the strong position of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run, have given a number of potential contenders pause, said Republican strategists.

“Ninety-five percent of the oxygen in this race is being taken up by two guys right now,” said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who has worked on four presidential campaigns.

Already one potential contender has bowed out, as former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a longtime Trump antagonist, announced in early March that he won’t run for president.

Still, there is time. In 2012, Republicans didn’t start filing to challenge incumbent Democrat Barack Obama until mid-April. And there are signs that other candidates are eager to get into the 2024 primary, especially as Trump’s legal woes grow.

Republicans Who Have Announced a 2024 Presidential Bid

Donald TrumpFormer presidentAnnounced: Nov. 15, 2022Trump is seeking to become the first former president since Grover Cleveland to be elected to a second, non-consecutive term in office. He faces potential legal problems over his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia and mishandling of government records that could complicate his campaign.

Nikki HaleyFormer U.N. AmbassadorAnnounced: Feb. 14, 2023The former governor of South Carolina, Haley served as United Nations ambassador under Trump. She made an indirect attack on the 76-year-old as well as President Joe Biden, who is 80, by calling for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

Vivek RamaswamyBiotech executiveAnnounced: Feb. 21, 2023A former biotechnology executive and hedge-fund partner, Ramaswamy is known for his opposition to ESG investing and other “woke” corporate actions, which he attacked in his book Woke, Inc. In his first run for president, he remains a longshot.

Republicans Who Might Challenge Trump

Ron DeSantisFlorida governorRecently reelected to a second term, the Florida governor regularly makes national news with his legislative proposals, including one that stripped Walt Disney Co. of some authority over its Orlando theme park after the company criticized a law that limited instruction on sexual orientation in Florida schools.

Mike PenceFormer vice presidentEven if he weren’t considering a primary run against his former boss, the former vice president was already unlikely to rejoin Trump as his running mate for the 2024 campaign, after an angry mob threatening to hang Pence stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mike PompeoFormer secretary of stateAnother Trump appointee who may run against his old boss, the former CIA director and secretary of state already decided against a 2020 run for the US Senate from his home state of Kansas. But a national book tour for his memoir, Never Give an Inch, is a sign he is considering a presidential run.

Tim ScottUS Senator Along with Haley, who first appointed him to the Senate, the South Carolina senator could make things interesting in an early primary state that helped propel Trump to the presidency. His “Faith in America” listening tour has included a stop in Iowa, another early state.

Chris ChristieFormer New Jersey GovernorChristie would be the rare candidate who lost to Trump in 2016 coming back for another round. Despite the fact that he endorsed Trump and advised his campaign after bowing out, the former governor has signaled that he would go after Trump hard in a rematch.

Glenn YoungkinVirginia Governor The former Carlyle Group co-CEO had no prior political experience before he was elected governor of Virginia in 2021. He’s made several moves, from meeting with donors to agreeing to a CNN town hall, that indicate he's seriously considering a run.

Chris SununuNew Hampshire Governor Hailing from a political dynasty that includes a governor and a US senator, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has said he’s “definitely thinking” about a 2024 run. Unlike other potential contenders, he’s taken a more combative approach to Trump.

Democrats Challenging Biden

Marianne WilliamsonSelf-help authorAnnounced: Feb. 25, 2023A best-selling self-help author who first ran for president in 2020, Williamson is the only candidate to say she’ll challenge Biden in the Democratic primary. While polls have shown that many Democrats would like to see a different nominee, there’s little appetite among the potential challengers for a primary fight.

