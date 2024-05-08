(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is limiting dealings with Segantii Capital Management Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese lender won’t add more leverage or new positions to its dealings with the hedge fund for the moment, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing trading matters.

The move — similar to a decision reportedly made by JPMorgan Chase & Co. — comes after the Asian hedge fund giant was charged with insider trading by authorities in Hong Kong, prompting prime brokers with ties to the firm to assess their positions.

Spokespeople for Nomura and Segantii declined to comment.

