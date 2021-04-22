1h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: April 22, 2021
BNN Bloomberg
Full episode: Market Call for Thursday, April 22, 2021
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large cap stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
The Barometer investment team continues to focus portfolios in more cyclical, economically sensitive sectors positioned to benefit from stronger than consensus reflationary economic cycle. These sectors in general appear to be under owned and include financials, industrials, basic materials, and consumer discretionary.
The team also has an above average weighting in global equities (Asia and Europe) to take advantage of the earnings leverage driven by a likely synchronized acceleration in demand.
Barometer believes that this upcoming cycle is likely the first in a longer term or secular reflationary period that could last 10 to 15 years.
TOP PICKS:
Canadian Pacific Rail (CP TSX)
National Bank of Canada (NA TSX)
PAST PICKS: May 14, 2020
Amazon (AMZN NASD) - last sold @ $3,048 on March 25th, 2021
- Then: $2,388.85
- Now: $3,359.60
- Return: 41%
- Total Return: 41%
Newmont Corporation (NEM NYSE)
- Then: $66.64
- Now: $66.08
- Return: -1%
- Total Return: +2%
Nvidia (NVDA NASD) – last sold @ $470.02 on March 8th, 2021
- Then: $321.22
- Now: $508.78
- Return: 90%
- Total Return: 90%
Total Return Average: 44%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AMZN NASD
|N
|N
|N
|NEM NYSE
|N
|N
|Y
|NVDA NASD
|N
|N
|N