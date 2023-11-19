(Bloomberg) -- An agreement for Hamas to release hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel may be the closest yet and would require a multiday pause the fighting in Gaza, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said.

“We are closer than we have been in quite some time, maybe closer than we have been since the beginning of this process to getting this deal done,” Finer said in an interview to air on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. He cautioned that the negotiations could still “fall apart at the last minute.”

He said many differences have been narrowed in talks involving Qatar, but issues remain. “We think it is possible, but it’s not done yet,” Finer said.

Asked whether a deal would include a prisoner exchange involving Israel, Finer said that was among “topics that are directly at issue among the parties.”

A pause in fighting lasting multiple days would be necessary to allow hostages to be safely moved out of the battlefield and would have the added benefit of making it easier to distribute humanitarian assistance in Gaza, he said.

“Having a deal that causes a pause in the fighting would make it easier to get more in faster,” Finer said.

With Israel potentially expanding combat operations into southern Gaza, the US’s position remains that the Israeli military has a right to pursue Hamas’s leadership while urging Israel to avoid civilian casualties, Finer said.

“There is a real concern because hundreds of thousands of residents of Gaza have fled now from the north to the south at Israel’s request,” Finer said in an interview to air on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“We think that their operation should not go forward until those people, those additional civilians, have been accounted for in their military planning,” he said. “So we will be conveying that directly to them and have been directly conveying that to them.”

