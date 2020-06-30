Jun 30, 2020
Denmark Investigates TikTok for Possible Privacy Violations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s data watchdog has opened an investigation into TikTok to determine whether the Chinese video application is complying with European privacy rules.
In particular, the Danish Data Protection Agency wants to know whether TikTok is providing special protection for its underage users, in line with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a statement.
