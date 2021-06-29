(Bloomberg) -- Rowena Chu, vice chair of Greater China investment banking coverage at Deutsche Bank AG, has left the firm after working there for 20 years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Hong Kong-based managing director recently resigned, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on her departure. An email sent to Chu’s work address returned an error message and calls to her mobile phone were not answered.

Chu was named chair of Hong Kong investment banking in 2019 and previously led the bank’s equity capital market in Asia. Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2001, Chu held roles at firms including Merrill Lynch & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to her LinkedIn profile.

Separately, the German lender has announced two senior appointments covering technology, media and telecom.

The bank hired Andrew Ma as the head of TMT coverage for China, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The Hong Kong-based banker was most recently responsible for coverage of China TMT at Barclays Plc. Prior to Barclays, Ma also held roles at Macquarie Capital and Credit Suisse Group AG, the memo said.

The bank also named Yusof Yaacob the head of TMT for Southeast Asia, in addition to his existing role as chief country officer for Malaysia, according to the same memo. A Deutsche Bank representative confirmed the contents of the memo.

“Asia Pacific is home to some of the fastest growing TMT companies globally and we look forward to intensifying our focus on this sector with these appointments,” said Mayooran Elalingam, head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank, in the memo.

