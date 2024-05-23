(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG named Alec Pratt and Simon Schneider as co-heads of financial sponsors M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The pair will report to William Mansfield, head of M&A for EMEA at the German bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Pratt will remain based in London and Schneider will continue to be based in Frankfurt.

Pratt had worked at British boutique investment bank Numis Corp. — which was acquired by Deutsche Bank last year — since 2019, and before that spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has most recently been focused on financial sponsor clients in the UK.

Schneider joined Deutsche Bank in 2021 after eight years at Credit Suisse Group AG. His recent focus has been corporate and financial sponsor clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will continue to cover selected industrials clients in that region from an M&A perspective, according to the memo.

Other recent hires and moves at Deutsche Bank have included rehiring Justin Smolkin to lead technology, media and telecommunications equity capital markets in the US, and hiring Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Derek Bomar as a managing director to lead its coverage of asset managers in the Americas.

A representative for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

