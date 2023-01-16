(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. has secured the green light to resume signing up new users, suggesting the worst is over for a ride-hailing giant that symbolized Beijing’s bruising campaign to rein in its powerful internet industry.

Beijing is again allowing Didi to bring in new users for the first time since regulators removed its main apps from stores in 2021, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo page. That suggests the services will soon return to Apple and Android stores. Regulators cracked down on Didi’s business that year, when Beijing launched a probe into what it called serious violations of national security.

Relaunching the apps is a prerequisite for Didi to resume business as usual, and to eventually work toward listing its stock in Hong Kong. Their return marks the latest sign that Beijing is preparing to loosen its grip on the country’s giant internet sector after a sweeping crackdown that lasted more than a year.

The government has shown signs of easing up on the tech sector as the economy sagged, including by approving the most significant crop of blockbuster titles for Tencent Holdings Ltd. since clamping down on gaming addiction.

The long-awaited virtual reappearance of Didi — which ran into trouble after pushing ahead with a $4 billion US initial public offering in June 2021 against Beijing’s wishes — would remove some of the uncertainty that wiped out most of its value and forced it to trade on pink-sheet markets reserved for higher-risk securities. Beijing fined the company more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) at the conclusion of a year-long investigation.

It remains unclear under what conditions regulators would allow Didi to resume work on a new listing. Didi’s case was filed to the Cyberspace Administration of China earlier and talks between the company and regulators have gone smoothly, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.

Didi, once feted as the national champion that drove Uber Technologies Inc. out of China, was one of the highest-profile companies at the heart of a clampdown on the internet industry that Beijing initiated in 2020, when it abruptly halted Ant Group Co.’s IPO.

The ferocity with which regulators cracked down on Didi — including forcing it to delist just months after the highly touted New York IPO — spooked investors and underscored the extent to which Beijing was willing to punish even its most celebrated firms.

More than two dozen Didi apps, including those for riders and drivers, were suspended from download around July 2021, when the government accused the Beijing-based firm of violating personal information protection rules. New user registration in China had been suspended since.

