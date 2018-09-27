(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the adoption of digital technology is adding to the long list of things that are making it difficult to assess the true state of the economy, bolstering the case for a gradual approach to rate hikes.

The nature of new technologies may be making it more difficult to measure activity on both the supply and demand side, Poloz said in a speech Thursday, citing the possibility investment and spending are being under-reported. Technology may also be keeping prices in check -- the so-called Amazon effect -- making it more difficult to interpret inflation dynamics, he said.

“The point is that the emergence of new technologies is another source of uncertainty at a time when the Bank is trying to get a handle on many others,” Poloz said, according to prepared remarks of a speech he's giving in Moncton, New Brunswick.

While acknowledging the economy is largely at capacity and interest rates will need to continue rising, Poloz said all the uncertainty means “we will move rates toward a more neutral level gradually, continuously updating our judgement on these key issues in real time.”

The tone of the speech, titled Technological Disruption and Opportunity, was largely consistent with Poloz's ongoing narrative that, despite signs the economy is at capacity, the central bank's assessment of the outlook is cloudy and it's best not to operate monetary policy “mechanically.” The best approach is one of risk management -- assessing both upside and downside risks -- that has made policy makers “decidedly data dependent,” he said.

For one, the deployment of digital technologies may be giving the economy more scope to grow without fueling inflation, he said.

At the same time, Poloz said the central bank will be careful to avoid being too slow on raising interest rates that could fuel price pressures.

“Being uncertain about the future does not justify inaction,” Poloz said. “It does not mean keeping interest rates on hold until inflation momentum begins to build.”

Indeed, the central bank's models are showing the economy is operating “essentially right around capacity,” an assessment that is backed up by recent behavior of inflation, according to the central banker.

Poloz downplayed a recent pick up of inflation, saying the acceleration is fully explained by temporary factors. He said the Bank of Canada's core measures of inflation -- which ticked up to 2.1 percent in August -- has “been trending close to 2 percent, which is what you would expect from an economy operating at capacity.”

Among other uncertainties that policy makers are grappling with are the impact of tougher mortgage qualification rules, the sensitivity of the economy to higher interest rates and the impact of growing global trade tensions.

Overall, the speech provided a positive vision of the impact of digital technologies on the economy.

“Technological advances represent opportunities to be seized, not a force to be resisted," Poloz said.