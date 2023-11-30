(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. declared a dividend of 30 cents a share for the second half of its fiscal year, following through on a pledge to restore the payout, which was halted during the pandemic.

The payment will be made on Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 11, the Burbank, California-based entertainment company said Thursday.

Disney has been under pressure to improve its performance and restore its dividend by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking board seats at the company. Disney has been restructuring to compete more effectively in the streaming era, eliminating around 8,000 jobs and reducing annual expenses by as much as $7.5 billion.

Shares of Disney were up less than 1% to $93.11 in extended trading after the announcement.

