(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump Jr. was interviewed Tuesday as part of a House select committee’s investigation of last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, the latest member of former President Donald Trump’s family to be questioned.

The private, virtual session lasted between two and three hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The younger Trump appeared voluntarily and was not under subpoena, the person added.

A spokesman for the committee didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Trump Jr.’s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the committee’s staffers last month. So did the former president’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who was an adviser to her father.

The committee had already revealed it has possession of text messages between Donald Jr., the former president’s eldest son and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the riot.

In one exchange, Trump Jr. tells Meadows that his father must condemn the violence. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

Meadows responded, “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.”

“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. then texted, referring to the president’s Oval Office.

Trump Jr. also texted in the days after the election to Meadows about multiple potential paths for challenging the results of Joe Biden’s victory over his father in the 2020 presidential election.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.