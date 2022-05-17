(Bloomberg) -- Italy will be one of the hardest hit economies in the euro area from soaring commodity prices. But the protection to businesses and consumers being provided by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government -- seven major spending packages amounting to 34 billion euros ($36 billion) so far -- should go a long way toward insulating them from the crisis, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. That’s mitigating the risk of recession this year, but it also dulls incentives to end an unhealthy reliance on gas.

