(Bloomberg) --

Jumeirah Group, the hotel-management firm that operates Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, acquired the Le Richemond hotel in Geneva, its first property in Switzerland.

The hotel, located on the banks of Lake Geneva, features 87 rooms and 22 suites, according to a statement. The acquisition will support Jumeirah’s vision to become one of the world’s top five luxury hotel brands, it said, without providing a valuation for the deal.

The company’s new property in Geneva is its fifth in Europe, joining The Carlton Tower Jumeirah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel in London, Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy and Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, Spain.

Jumeirah is part of state-owned Dubai Holding and operates a 6,500-key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.