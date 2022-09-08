Are you looking for a stock?

    Sep 8, 2022

    Dye & Durham deal to buy Link Group clears Australian competition regulator

    The Canadian Press

    Dye & Durham settles on link deal price

    Dye & Durham Ltd. says Australia's competition regulator will not oppose the company's acquisition of Link Group.

    The Toronto-based company says the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission made the decision after accepting a court-enforceable undertaking from Dye & Durham to divest its existing Australian business.

    Dye & Durham also says Link Group has confirmed Central Bank of Ireland's approval of the deal has been obtained. 

    Link Group shareholders voted to approve the deal last month.

    Dye & Durham has said the acquisition would expand its customer base in key U.K. and Australian markets and strengthen its business-to-business software and information service solutions.

    The transaction is still conditional on the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Foreign Investment Review Board, the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur.