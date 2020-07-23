Dyson Ltd. said it will cut 900 of its 14,000 jobs globally as the coronavirus pandemic hits shopper habits.

About 600 positions will be eliminated from the company’s U.K. operations, which employ 4,000 people, a company spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. The cutbacks focus on retail and customer service staff, the spokesman said.

The Malmesbury, England-based company founded by James Dyson designs and manufactures appliances like vacuum cleaners and fans. It abandoned plans to make electric vehicles last year.

The pandemic accelerated changes in consumer behavior and requires changes in how the company engages with customers and sells its products, the spokesman said.

Dyson is the latest firm to detail job cuts in Britain as the pandemic roils global markets: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., John Lewis, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Airbus SE have also let thousands of workers go in recent weeks.