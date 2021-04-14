Are those Nikes, or knock-offs?

Any Canadian getting in on the sneaker reselling boom taking place on eBay can now do so with an added layer of security.

The e-commerce giant’s Canadian arm is teaming up with Sneaker Con, the organizer of the world’s largest sneaker convention, to offer what it’s calling an Authenticity Guarantee.

Starting in May, any sneaker worth more than $100 sold on eBay.ca will be first shipped to the online auction company, where it will be verified for authenticity with the help of experts at Sneaker Con before being sent to the buyer.

“We want enthusiasts to know we've got their back and we're here to help sellers build their businesses,” said Rob Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada, in a release.

“Investing in sneaker authentication is part of our broader business vision to build experiences that make us the most competitive and compelling platform for enthusiasts across our key categories.”

While it’s largely fallen out of favour amid the meteoric rise of Amazon.com Inc., eBay has carved out a niche for itself in the hobby trading market, with sneaker sales in Canada alone jumping 325 per cent in 2020, according to the website.

During the pandemic, demand from bored consumers has driven up prices for all kinds of collectibles ranging from baseball and Pokémon cards, and sneakers are no exception with a pair of Air Jordan 1s selling for more than $66,000 on eBay earlier this year.