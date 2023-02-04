(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank interest rates may peak around the middle of the year or by the third quarter at the latest, which can lead to renewed reductions over the coming years, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann says on public broadcaster ORF.

Says cannot tell where the terminal rate will be, but it’s somewhat higher than current level

Says difficult to speak of slowdown in inflation until core inflation starts to retreat

NOTE: ECB Plan for Next Big Hike Makes Lagarde Last Hawk Standing

