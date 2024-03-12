(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch reiterated that policymakers will eventually have to lower borrowing costs without being completely sure that inflation is returning to the 2% target.

At some point, “we’ll have just to say, okay, we believe it’s going to work and we’re going to take a decision and I don’t think it’s going to be, you know, before so long,” the Belgian central bank chief said.

“We’re getting closer to a moment where we can start basically acting on the fact that inflation has gone down, is moving in the right direction,” he told reporters in Brussels in comments cleared for publication Wednesday.

Officials are leaning heavily toward June for an initial reduction in the deposit rate from its current record high of 4%, though a minority hasn’t shut the door on beginning at the preceding policy meeting, in April.

A cut in rates “will remain a cautious move on the basis of what I know today because of the problem that has been coming, I commented again and again and again that service inflation and wage developments are still running at levels that are ultimately not compatible with our objective,” Wunsch said.

