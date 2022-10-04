(Bloomberg) -- Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board, won’t be the next Italian finance minister despite speculation linking him with the position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In conversation at a euro-area finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg in recent days, Panetta, 63, said he wouldn’t be finance minister, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private. Panetta has been touted as the preferred option in Italian media.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing coalition that won last month’s election, is currently hunting for a credible figure to manage Italy’s economy and debt. Meloni is set to be named prime minister in the next few weeks.

An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment.

