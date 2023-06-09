(Bloomberg) -- The summer hadn’t even started and the ice cream news in the UK was grim. The famous 99 flake cones were under threat, thanks to Cadbury Flake bars that were too crumbly to reliably sit atop a soft serve. Cadbury says they have addressed the issue. Here’s hoping.

Thankfully, that’s not the only good news from the UK capital on the frozen dessert front. And the timing couldn’t be better, with the temperature approaching 30° Celsius (86° Fahrenheit) this weekend.

There are some delicious new options for ice cream and soft serve around London. Soft & Swirly, a cult soft-serve operation, has new digs at Netil Market in East London, with refreshing flavors like lemon and basil. Lauded French chef Alain Ducasse is proving vanilla doesn’t have to be boring with Mexican, Tahitian and Madagascar twists.

And classic spots have gotten upgrades: Gelupo, one of the best places to go for a cone in central London, has reopened and added alcoholic drinks to the menu. In the freezer section, you’ll find French chef Pierre Herme’s famous macarons infused into tubs of ice cream for a pastry-accented twist.

Here are the spots you’ll want to try this weekend and keep coming back to all summer:

Soft & Swirly

The cones are extra creamy and well twirled at the new shop from Farah Kezouh and Sam Lowry in Netil Market. Among the rotating flavors: strawberry and verbena, and clotted cream. One reason their soft serve is so good is sourcing; They use top-of-the-line products like Monmouth coffee and optional garnishes like drippy salted caramel. They sell tubs of ice cream as well, with flavors including chocolate malt and rice pudding and rhubarb.

Gelupo

Gelato experts Gelupo have been in Soho for over a decade. The store just reopened after a big redesign that made the place more bright and also—crucially—added a list of Italian-styled cocktails to go with flavors like pistachio and bitter chocolate, and seasonal specialties like yogurt and summer berries. Try the ricotta and sour cherry gelato. It’s rich and creamy without being overwhelmingly sweet. On the drinks list: the place will serve Italian wines, spirits and negronis.

La Glace Alain Ducasse

Alain Ducasse opened his gelato shop in Paris in 2021, and the lauded French chef now has a London outpost at his Borough Yards location. Customers can watch the dessert made in real time, crafted in small batches throughout the day. There are classic flavors like pistachio and vanilla alongside inspired ones like fresh herb and grapefruit vermouth sorbet. The fresh gelatos, sorbets and granitas are served in hexagonal tubs, a signature of Alain Ducasse’s chocolate, some of which is sold in the shape.

Desserts

Cadet

The cult favorite wine bar opposite North London’s Newington Green has an always-changing chalkboard menu. One dish that’s become a fixture on it is salted ice cream, created by chef Jamie Smart who decided to make use of the fragrant salt they were using to preserve lemons. The result is scoops of well-seasoned rich, sweet ice cream.

Story Cellar

The new counter restaurant from Tom Sellers (who is also masterminding the Knickerbocker Glory cart at Dovetale, see below) has a vaunted rotisserie chicken and selection of grass fed meats. But the most buzzed about dish is the highly unconventional dill and almond soft serve offered for dessert. Sellers saw a young almond tree with green fur on it in Denmark and it reminded him of dill. He started to think about the vibrant and strong flavors of dill, and the sweet and fresh taste of almond, and tested the two flavors together. He found that it worked. From there, the dish’s creation was all about the contrast of textures and temperatures, making it one of the most interesting ways to cool off after dinner.

Pierre Herme Haagen-Dazs

Acclaimed pastry chef Pierre Hermes is called the “Picasso of Pastry” for his creations—you might have seen his many colorful boutiques that sell macarons in Paris. This summer, he’s teamed up with Haagen-Dazs to create macaron-infused ice cream collection. There’s a delightfully sweet-and-crunchy macaron strawberry & ice cream tub, and a macaron double chocolate ganache ice cream tub on offer. Pick one up at grocery stores like Tesco or Sainsbury’s and enjoy on a park during the next heat wave.

The Knickerbocker Glory Sundae Cart at Dovetale, 1 Hotel Mayfair.

A new Tom Sellers restaurant will open in July. Make sure and save room for dessert. A retro trolley will roll around the dining room, offering the classic Knickerbocker Glory dessert to guests. It’ll be made tableside, so diners can choose their flavors of ice cream like birthday cake or tutti frutti alongside a host of indulgent toppings like fudge and fruit.

Everything but the Kitchen Sink Sundae at Chet’s

The over-the-top sundae at this recently-opened, Thai-accented restaurant in Shepherd’s Bush has strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, Thai beer nuts, candied nuts, waffle, cookie crumble and coconut sprinkle. Why not try some beer nuts on your next sundae?

