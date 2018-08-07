NEW YORK -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at US$420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares climbed to a session high Tuesday, rising 4.6 per cent to US$357.73 at 12:55 p.m. ET on the Nasdaq, after the Financial Times reported that the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund has built an undisclosed stake of between three to five per cent of Tesla shares this year.

With files from BNN Bloomberg