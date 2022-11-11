(Bloomberg) -- If dealmaking has gone slightly out of fashion lately, nobody told Vodafone Group Plc. Wednesday’s announcement that the UK telecommunications company is spinning off and selling a stake in its Vantage Towers AG unit less than two years after listing it is a measure of the investor pressure Chief Executive Nick Read is under to lighten its balance sheet.

Both companies report next week, closing off an earnings season that has brought respite for some but which leaves corporations facing a final quarter of potential power blackouts and growing labor unrest.

British trenchcoat maker Burberry Group Plc, which also reports next week, has had almost as many executive changes recently as Vodafone has had deals. Its update will be the first since Daniel Lee joined as the company’s new chief creative officer last month.

Siemens AG on Thursday will be the last top-tier German company to report in the current cycle. Investors are keen for its view of the corporate landscape going into 2023 as the first quarter of its new fiscal year hits full swing.

Highlights to look for next week:

Monday: Vantage Towers (VTWR GR), due to report second-quarter results at 8 a.m. CET, has been adding tenancies and expanding its tower estate in pursuit of higher growth. It’s poised to return to private ownership after Vodafone agreed to sell a stake to a private equity group led by KKR & Co. this week. Minority shareholders may decide an ensuing voluntary offer at a near-record €32 a share is worth taking as a competing bid is highly unlikely, says BI’s Erhan Gurses. The company’s tenancy ratio probably rose to 1.46 from 1.39 in the three months through September, while revenue excluding pass through likely climbed 5.3% to EU267 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Efforts to drive down costs through site decommissioning and ground-lease buyouts may mean free cash flow advancing at a faster rate than sales, according to BI’s John Davies.

Tuesday: Vodafone (VOD LN) is due to report first-half results at 7 a.m. GMT. Bowing to activist pressure, CEO Read has been selling off or merging parts of the sprawling telecommunications company, with deals agreed for the Hungary operations, tower assets in New Zealand, a stake in its Ghana unit, as well as the Vantage Towers transaction. Talks are also underway to merge the UK operations with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Three UK. The strategy could “unlock value” despite soft fundamentals elsewhere in the company, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Erhan Gurses writes. Among the headwinds are protracted revenue weakness in Europe as well as rapidly rising prices. Estimates compiled by Bloomberg point to a slowdown in organic service revenue growth, dragged down in Europe by operations in Spain and Italy.

Imperial Brands (IMB LN) is also scheduled to report full-year results, at 7:00 a.m. GMT. The tobacco company is expected to continue its push toward next generation products, such as vaporizers, which generate a growing portion of its income. Additional capital expenditure will be required for the shift into NGP’s, but dividend growth will remain a priority, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Duncan Fox writes. NGP income is expected to be significantly above that reported in 2021, reversing a two-year trend during the pandemic that saw revenue from the products slump.

Wednesday: No major earnings of note

Thursday: Siemens’s (SIE GY) fourth-quarter results are expected at 7:00 a.m. CET. Visibility into fiscal 2022-2023 will be the key area of interest for investors, Omid Vaziri from BI writes. Bloomberg-compiled estimates point to 3.6% organic revenue growth and a gross profit margin of about 36% for the new year. Margins will be in focus as slowing growth and lingering inflation test profitability, although the results may show a positive backlog evolution from generally strong demand across key markets. Easing parts shortages may boost organic sales growth to top 10% in the fourth quarter from 4% reported in the three months prior.

Burberry’s (BRBY LN) six-month earnings are due at 7:00 a.m. GMT. The signing of Daniel Lee signals the brand’s intention to compete with the likes of LVMH and Gucci. It’s still early days for CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, who took the helm in March, just months before COO and CFO Julie Brown set an April 1 2023 date for her resignation. Burberry upheld its medium-term outlook in its last results despite the management upheaval, but the rapidity of change could still raise challenges, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Deborah Aitken writes. Burberry is particularly sensitive to steps to control the spread of Covid-19 in China, which generates a major chunk of its revenue. The country on Friday reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine, and pulled back on testing, in a significant calibration of its Covid Zero policy.

Friday: No major earnings of note

--With assistance from Ryan Hesketh, Alexey Anishchuk, Mariajose Vera, Simon Lee, Andrey Biryukov and Sangam Sriram.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.