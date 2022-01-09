(Bloomberg) -- Emirates airline closed onboard lounges and social areas for passengers flying its A380 aircraft to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gulf News reported.

“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service,” the Dubai-based newspaper cited an Emirates spokesperson as saying.

Dubai has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world and it had managed to keep cases under control before the omicron strain emerged. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai and Abu Dhabi are part, reported 2,759 cases on Sunday, the highest since March. Daily cases had fallen to below 50 at the start of December.

Organizers of Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition, one of the biggest in-person events since the pandemic started, said last month they may close some venues temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive cases.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.