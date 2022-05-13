(Bloomberg) -- Carbon dioxide emissions generated by burning waste at incineration plants in London will be stored thousands of meters under the North Sea far away in Norway. Cory, a UK waste management and recycling company, plans to capture emissions at plants in the British capital and ship them in liquid form on the River Thames to a North Sea pipeline terminal that will connect with Norwegian infrastructure. The deal was signed as a memorandum of understanding with Norway’s Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project, according to a statement from the Norwegian goverment. Norway is pushing to become a leader in carbon storage by using its oil and gas expertise to offer permanent underground storage to industries from across Europe. The technnology isn’t yet available on an industrial scale but is expected to play a major role in efforts to curb global warming in years to come.

Under the accord, the Nordic nation will by the end of the decade store about 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 in a reservoir more than 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) beneath the North Sea seabed. When it starts operations in 2024, the Northern Lights project will be the first cross-border transport and storage infrastructure network for carbon emissions.

Cory’s plan was presented on Friday at the Norwegian Embassy in London to an audience that included ​​​​ Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng. No financial details were disclosed in the statement.

