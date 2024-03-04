Enbridge Inc. says the federal energy regulator has approved the tolling deal for its Mainline pipeline system.

It's the latest milestone after the Calgary-based company reached an agreement with shippers in May of last year.

The now-approved deal sets tariffs for crude oil and liquids shipments starting in Western Canada and delivering across North America.

The Mainline network is Canada's largest oil pipeline system, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada.

Though demand for shipping on the Mainline has recently been exceeding capacity, pressure on the network is expected to ease once the Trans Mountain expansion project is up and running.

Enbridge's toll deal is effective until the end of 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.