Energy stocks jump on OPEC output extension and Saudi price hike

Crude Already Priced In OPEC+ Output Decision, Vanda Insights' Vandana Hari Says

Energy stocks rose in premarket trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend historic output curbs by an extra month.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia pressed on by increasing some crude prices by the most in at least two decades.

Early gainers included Noble Corp., which rose over 150 per cent. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. gained 90 per cent, while Whiting Petroleum Corp. added over 60 per cent.

Oil’s rally cooled after nearing US$43 a barrel in London. “The extension was expected and anticlimactic,” Piper Sandler analyst Bill Herbert told clients in a note.

“The complexity factor associated with oil continues to be exceedingly elevated,” he added.