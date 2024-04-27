(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to join weekend demonstrations protesting against domestic violence after a spate of murders.

At least 26 women have been killed this year, or one every four days, according to rights lobby group Destroy The Joint. That’s on track to top last year’s 64 deaths, often perpetuated by their current or former partners.

“Violence against women is an epidemic,” Albanese said in a post on X. “Governments need to do better and as a society we need to do better,” he said.

Albanese said he will join a march in the national capital, Canberra, following thousands of people who have already rallied since Friday in cities such as Sydney and Adelaide. Protests are also planned for Sunday in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

While calls have been increasing for Albanese’s center-left government to hold a Royal Commission into domestic violence, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has ruled out such a move. He told reporters Saturday that the government had a plan to address the issue, and the Australian Law Reform Commission was looking at the judicial system’s response to sexual violence.

